Today's Photo of the Day comes to us from Forum contributor Yoshimura, who submitted a view of the Toronto skyline as seen from a south-facing unit at Exhibit Residences. Captured as dusk, this view offers a rare glimpse over the top of the Royal Ontario Museum's Michael Lee-Chin Crystal.

Photo of the Day, Toronto, skyline, Exhibit Residences, ROMView from Exhibit Residences, image by Forum contributor Yoshimura

