| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day comes to us from Forum contributor Yoshimura, who submitted a view of the Toronto skyline as seen from a south-facing unit at Exhibit Residences. Captured as dusk, this view offers a rare glimpse over the top of the Royal Ontario Museum's Michael Lee-Chin Crystal.

View from Exhibit Residences, image by Forum contributor Yoshimura

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.