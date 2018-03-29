| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of CentreCourt Developments' Grid Condos, a 50-storey condominium tower rising from Toronto's Dundas and Jarvis intersection. Submitted to our Forum thread for the project by contributor Razz, this view shows the IBI Group-designed development ascending into the skyline as installation continues for its signature zigzagging cladding.

Grid Condos rising into the skyline, image by Forum contributor Razz

