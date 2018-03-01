| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a unique perspective of the Massey Tower, under construction on Yonge Street in Downtown Toronto. Submitted by Forum contributor RyanD, this view shows the tower's curtainwall-clad north facade, with the undulating south and west facades visible reflecting off of the Cadillac Fairview Tower at 20 Queen Street West.

Massey Tower under construction in Downtown Toronto, image by Forum contributor RyanD

