| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features an aerial view of Corktown Common in Toronto's West Don Lands. Submitted by Forum contributor skycandy, this drone-captured view shows the park's landscape architecture by Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates and pavilion by Maryann Thompson Architects.

Aerial view of Corktown Common, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.