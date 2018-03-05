| by Jack Landau |

More than 10 kilometres west of Vaughan's emerging Downtown at VMC subway station, a new office building will serve as the headquarters of the Labourers' International Union of North America (LiUNA) Local 183. Diamond Schmitt Architects has been selected to design the 295,000 ft² office building, set to rise six storeys at 8500 Huntington Road north of Langstaff Road.

LiUNA Headquarters, image courtesy of Diamond Schmitt Architects

The building will consist of a six-storey tower volume connected to a four-storey wing, and a 3,000-seat Assembly Hall built into a softscaped landform. In addition to the Assembly Hall, plans call for the building to contain offices, and services for union members that may include medical clinic facilities, a pharmacy, financial services, training classrooms, and recreational facilities. At ground level, a landscaped forecourt is designed to foster social interaction in a communal outdoor space.

LiUNA Headquarters forecourt, image courtesy of Diamond Schmitt Architects

Clad in what Diamond Schmitt refers to as a "highly transparent glazing system", the building envelope and use of soft landscaping extending over the Assembly Hall are just two of the sustainability features being implemented, and targeted to achieve LEED Silver upon completion. The Assembly Hall's special design will contribute to stormwater retention and lessening the project's heat island impact.

Location of LiUNA Headquarters, image courtesy of Diamond Schmitt Architects

“The project creates an urban sense of place in a currently undifferentiated agricultural environment and, as the first building in a larger master plan, establishes a high standard for future developments,” reads a statement issued by Diamond Schmitt Principal David Dow.

LiUNA Headquarters site in Vaughan, image base Google Maps, graphics by Diamond Schmitt Architects

Construction of the building is expected to begin this fall, with a 2020 opening date being targeted. IYou can join in the discussion by visiting our associated Forum thread, or by leaving a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.