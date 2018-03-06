| by Jack Landau |

With two towers completed and a third under construction, The Daniels Corporation is creating a high-density residential node at the southwest corner of Eglinton Avenue and Erin Mills Parkway in Mississauga. Across the street from Erin Mills Town Centre, and on two major Way transit corridors, the Daniels Erin Mills community is well-placed in western Mississauga. Now, kitty corner from the first group of three, Daniels has now filed plans for the community's next three towers.

Facing north toward the new phases of Daniels Erin Mills, image via kirkorarchitects.com

Originally proposed as three 25-storey towers on the intersection's northeast corner, the plan has evolved and the three Kirkor Architects-designed buildings are now planned at 24, 25, and 36 storeys.

Facing northwest at the new phases of Daniels Erin Mills, image via kirkorarchitects.com

New renderings have recently appeared on Kirkor's webpage for the project, showing a more sculpted design come together, the new phases' architecture more akin to the flowing design language of Arc at Erin Mills, the phase three building now under construction across the intersection.

Eglinton Avenue frontage at the new phases of Daniels Erin Mills, image via kirkorarchitects.com

According to mid-2017 planning documents posted to the City of Mississauga's website, the three buildings are proposed to have a combined Gross Floor Area of 76,369 m² (or 822,033 ft²). 4,000 m² (or 43,056 ft²) of this space is retail and office commercial uses on the first two to four floors of two of the buildings, with the bulk of remaining space occupied by residential units.

New phases of Daniels Erin Mills, image via kirkorarchitects.com

The plan calls for 338 rental and 639 condominium units, adding up to a total of 977 residences and an anticipated residential population of 2,443. Residents would be served by a collection of indoor and outdoor amenity spaces, as well as a 1,334-space underground parking garage with 1,224 resident spaces and 257 visitor and commercial spaces.

Landscaping at the new phases of Daniels Erin Mills, image via kirkorarchitects.com

The proposal was presented to Mississauga’s Urban Design Review Panel in both 2016 and 2017, with panelists posing questions of the project’s massing, proportions, and pedestrian realm. It's not clear how close to the final design the images above represent. We look forward to seeing completed plans when marketing begins.

