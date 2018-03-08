| by Jack Landau |

How Jay Pitter is amplifying Black voices in city-building; Scarborough residents criticize SmartTrack plan at public meeting; Coxwell TTC Station now accessible; and more news:

How Jay Pitter is amplifying Black voices in city-building (Metro News)

Scarborough residents criticize SmartTrack plan at public meeting (Toronto Star)

New SmartTrack/GO Station Designs (II) (Steve Munro)

Coxwell TTC Station now accessible (Inside Toronto)

A Few Questions For Metrolinx (Steve Munro)

Stouffville mayor shut out of municipal offices after ethics probes (Toronto Star)

New real estate sales tactic: hire a food truck (Toronto Life)

Toronto gauging support for naming square in honour of Michael Prue (Inside Toronto)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Former Public Bath Recognized with Preservation Award (New York)

Development Permit Board Approves West Pender Hotel Proposal (Vancouver)

Online Engagement Collects Ideas on the Future of Marda Loop (Calgary)

Panel Selects Gondola as the Winning Edmonton Project (Edmonton)