| by Jack Landau |

A few blocks south of the towering high-rise developments at Yonge and Eglinton in Midtown Toronto, mid-rise developments are adding a different form of density to the area around Yonge and Davisville. Following the recent site clearance on the east side of Yonge between Millwood and Belsize, shoring and excavation are prepping the site of J. Davis House, a Mattamy Homes and Biddington Group development. Taking cues from the model established a few years ago by the 10-storey Allure Condos across the street to the west, the Graziani + Corazza Architects-designed condominium development will eventually rise 9 storeys, placing residential density above a row of street-fronting shops.

Excavation at the site of J. Davis House, image by Forum contributor Benito

The bulk of shoring work has been completed over the last few weeks, and crews from Michael Bros. Excavation have begun to dig out the building's two-level, underground garage. Over the past few weeks digging activity has brought the south end of the site down a few metres below grade. A tieback drilling rig is now active on this portion of the site, installing anchors as part of the final stages of shoring activity. The ongoing excavation has also revealed tandem caisson wall and pile and lagging shoring systems being used for different portions of the site.

Excavation at the site of J. Davis House, image by Forum contributor Benito

J. Davis House will bring 185 condominium units and 33 rental replacement units to the Yonge and Davisville neighbourhood. This new density will be placed above 1,205 m² of retail space and 2,943 m² of institutional space.

J. Davis House, image courtesy of Mattamy/Biddington

