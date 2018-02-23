| by Jack Landau |

Ryerson University's campus is expanding again, with construction well underway for the new Centre for Urban Innovation (CUI) at 44 Gerrard Street East. The Moriyama & Teshima-designed educational facility is adding a five-storey, 5,970 m² (64,260 ft²) building incorporating the retained facades of an 1886-built structure that was heavily altered in 1940, the heritage element incorporation now overseen by ERA Architects.

Ryerson Centre for Urban Innovation, image courtesy of Ryerson University

We last checked in on the project in May 2017, when the existing building had been gutted down to its exterior facades, and shoring work had begun to form the site's below-grade earth retention system. Following that, forming began with the installation of two tower cranes in Summer 2017, and much of it has since been completed: the project's shorter north volume is now nearing its final height, while the five-storey south volume is well on its way to a final height of 26.3 metres.

Ryerson Centre for Urban Innovation viewed from the northwest, image by Forum contributor steveve

Upon completion, the building will add 40,000 ft² of research and fabrication spaces for faculty and students conducting research on urban energy, infrastructure, transportation and logistics, urban water, food production and nutrition, as well as data analytics. These spaces will include functional programming for Ryerson's Centre for Urban Energy, Urban Water Institute, Food Research Lab, the Nutrition and Exercise Testing (NExT) Lab, and The Science Zone.

Construction of the Ryerson Centre for Urban Innovation, image via RyersonBuilds webcam

Designed to meet LEED Silver standards, the project—made possible through a $19.8 million investment from the federal government—is expected to be complete by September.

