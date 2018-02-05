Toronto's newest piece of road infrastructure entered service just over a week ago, when Mayor John Tory and Councillor Jaye Robinson opened the Gardiner Expressway's new Lower Simcoe off-ramp. In today's Photo of the Day, submitted by Forum contributor pav, we are shown an evening view of traffic exiting the new ramp.

Photo of the Day, Toronto, Gardiner Expressway, Lower Simcoe rampGardiner Expressway's new Lower Simcoe off-ramp, image by Forum contributor pav

