| by Jack Landau |

Toronto's newest piece of road infrastructure entered service just over a week ago, when Mayor John Tory and Councillor Jaye Robinson opened the Gardiner Expressway's new Lower Simcoe off-ramp. In today's Photo of the Day, submitted by Forum contributor pav, we are shown an evening view of traffic exiting the new ramp.

Gardiner Expressway's new Lower Simcoe off-ramp, image by Forum contributor pav

