| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us to Humber Bay Park in South Etobicoke. Captured by drone and submitted to our Forum by contributor Jasonzed, this view faces north over the mouth of Mimico Creek and the growing skyline of the Humber Bay Shores community.

Humber Bay Park and the Humber Bay Shores skyline, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

