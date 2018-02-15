| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day comes to us from Forum contributor steveve, who captured a shot of the Massey Tower rising into the skyline of Downtown Toronto. Captured from an elevated vantage point to the north, this view shows that the Hariri Pontarini-designed condominium tower is now roughly 50 storeys tall, and closing in on its final 60-storey height above Yonge Street.

Massey Tower rising above Yonge Street, image by Forum contributor steveve

