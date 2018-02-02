| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of Downtown Toronto's growing density. Submitted by Forum contributor Rascacielo, this southwest-facing skyline view shows under-construction projects like the Massey Tower and Alter adding to the cityscape.

Toronto skyline, image by Forum contributor Rascacielo

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.