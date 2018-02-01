| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us to Victoria Street, south of King in Downtown Toronto, for a view of Concert Properties' 88 Scott Street development from Forum contributor M.R. Victor. Residents continue to populate the new 58-storey Page + Steele / IBI Group-designed condominium tower's 525 units, overlooking the St. Lawrence neighbourhood and Financial District.

88 Scott Street viewed from Victoria Street, image by Forum contributor M.R. Victor

