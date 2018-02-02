| by Jack Landau |

It's been three months since we last checked in on the Midtown Toronto construction site of Shiplake and Collecdev's Lillian Park project. At the time of our last update, excavation had wrapped up and a tower crane had been put in place to begin forming of the two rental towers designed by Kohn Shnier Architects with SMV Architects and Rafael + Bigauskas Architects. In the months since, construction has progressed, and new planning documents include greater design detail for the project.

Facing southwest across the Lillian Park site, image by Forum contributor drum118

The latest photos show that a second crane has been installed, and below-grade forming activity is well underway. Much of the P2 level's supporting columns are now in place, and work has begun on the P1 level above.

Facing east across the Lillian Park site, image by Forum contributor drum118

Previously proposed as 24 and 26-storey towers, planning documents now show that the towers will rise 26 and 28 storeys, with heights of 241 ft/73.5 m and 277.5 ft/84.6 m. The new towers will bring 564 additional rental suites to a property that already includes 752 rental suites in an existing building to the north.

Facing west across the Lillian Park site, image by Forum contributor drum118

The updated documents from late last year illustrate the towers' exterior design more clearly, set to include brick-patterned precast panels, a window wall system with clear glazing, aluminum mullions, and spandrel glass panels, and glazed guardrails with aluminum frames. The towers' mechanical penthouse levels will be finished in a perforated aluminum screen cladding.

Lillian Park, image courtesy of Shiplake/Collecdev

Additional information and several more of the new images, both of the landscaping and interior design—can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.