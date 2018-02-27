| by Jack Landau |

Major news broke yesterday when Oxford Properties Group issued a news release announcing details about a long-anticipated office tower at 30 Bay Street in Toronto's South Core, now known as The HUB. The announcement was preceded by an application with the City to rezone the site, and today's publication of hundreds of pages from the supporting documents are now shedding further light on the development.

Facing northwest at The HUB, image via submission to City of Toronto

A 60-storey, Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners-designed building , architectural plans for the project show a 280.65-metre height measured to the top of the roof parapet, and reveal the involvement of locally-based Adamson Associates Architects as Architect of Record. If a tower of this height existed in Toronto now, it would stand as Toronto's second tallest building as measured by roof height, and would rank just shy of the top 10 when factoring in other tall proposed and under-construction projects across the city.

Facing south at The HUB, image via submission to City of Toronto

Plans indicate that The HUB will feature a similar structural exoskeleton soon to be employed at Mizrahi Developments' The One. With the bulk of the structural load spread across the tower's exterior, most of the office floor plates would be virtually column-free. Referred to as a "vertical gravity loadbearing structure", the system allows the tower to be cantilevered high above the 1918-built Harbour Commission Building in the southwest corner of the site, while maintaining views to the heritage structure from the east.

Facing north at The HUB, image via submission to City of Toronto

The building will connect on the third level to the city's PATH network via Harbour Plaza to the west, crossing over Lake Shore Boulevard via a bridge which leads to the Air Canada Centre and Union Station.

Additional information and several new images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.