ELAD Canada's Emerald City community is growing again as another block of three towers gets underway at the site within walking distance of Don Mills subway station. With the community's first three towers and townhomes in 'Block A' at the corner of Don Mills and Sheppard complete, and the three towers of 'Block B' in varying stages of completion, construction has officially begun for 'Block C' south of Helen Lu Road, set to be the community's final phase. To mark the occasion, a ground breaking ceremony was conducted on Wednesday, February 14th, attended by several ELAD Canada executives and representatives of the sales, design, and construction teams.

Emerald City with Block C visible on the right, image courtesy of ELAD Canada

Block C will continue the revitalization of the area with three new towers: The Peak (33 storeys), The Point (24 storeys), and Lumina (13 storeys). Sales were brisk in 2017 for the first two towers, so a prompt start for construction of all three buildings was made possible. Sales recently began for third tower Lumina, which will add 254 units to the block, along with new retailers for the neighbourhood.

From left to right in the image below, the ground breaking was attended by Len Abelman, Principle at WZMH Architects; Barbara Lawlor, the President and CEO of Baker Real Estate; Netanel Ben-Or, Executive Vice President Development & Business Development, ELAD; Bruce Sonnenberg, Vice President and District Manager, PCL Construction Canada Inc.; Rafael Lazer, CEO, ELAD; Dror Duchovny, VP Marketing and Business Development, ELAD; and Hanan Amor, Director of Development and Construction, ELAD.

L-R: Len Abelman; Barbara Lawlor; Netanel Ben-Or; Bruce Sonnenberg; Rafael Lazer; Dror Duchovny; Hanan Amor, image courtesy of ELAD

Together, The Peak (372 units), The Point (279 units), and Lumina (254 units) will combine to add just over 900 new homes to the former under-developed site. Lumina represents the 9th and final tower in the community, and will consist of a thirteen-storey tower (13 storeys along Forest Manor Drive and 15 storeys above Don Mills Road) and the 7-storey Oasis Suites. Lumina's 254 suites are being offered in a range of 1 and 2-bedroom layouts with flex options, as well as 3-bedroom suites.

