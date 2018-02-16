| by Jack Landau |

Support for King St. pilot dips after restaurant owners’ protests; Toronto’s city manager leaves for federal job just days after council passes budget; Toronto’s Transit Capacity Crisis; and more news:

Support for King St. pilot dips after restaurant owners’ protests (Toronto Star)

Toronto’s city manager leaves for federal job just days after council passes budget (Globe and Mail)

Toronto’s Transit Capacity Crisis (Steve Munro)

East Toronto councillor has big dreams for Beach pumping stations (Inside Toronto)

He said-he said: TTC and Metrolinx argue over money owed for Presto (Metro News)

New Ontario Condominium Authority educates owners and trains directors (Inside Toronto)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

New Luxury Condominium in Noho Commences Sales (New York)

The Rise and Fall of Vancouver's First Art Deco Skyscraper (Vancouver)

Downtown Hudson's Bay Building the Prototypical Department Store (Calgary)

Public Input Sought for Proposed Centre LRT Route (Edmonton)