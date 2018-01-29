| by Jack Landau |

It has been a busy four months of construction since we last checked in on the site of Cityzen Development Group and Fernbrook Homes' Tower at Pier 27 at the foot of Toronto's Yonge Street. The 35-storey, architectsAlliance-designed condominium tower surpassed an important milestone during the past few weeks, with the first forming to happen above grade recorded in early January.

Ground floor columns rising for Tower at Pier 27, image by Forum contributor Jeff Morgan

When we last checked in on construction back in September, crews from TMG Builders and Verdi Alliance were working on the building's P4 and P3 underground levels. In the months since, the rest of the four-storey underground parking garage has been formed, and construction of the ground floor has begun. Over the next several months, the building's nine-storey podium will be formed above.

Facing north across the Tower at Pier 27 site, image by Forum contributor drum118

Work is furthest along at the site's western edge, where a network of supporting columns now rise above the adjacent parking lot. To the east, formwork is in place for the remaining sections of ground floor, while bundles of rebar mark the positions of upcoming walls and columns.

Facing northwest across the Tower at Pier 27 site, image by Forum contributor drum118

2018 is set to be a big year for this project, as the building rises into prominent skyline views from Toronto Harbour and the Port Lands. Upon completion, Tower at Pier 27 will introduce another 366 condominium units to the Pier 27 community, already home to 690 condominium and townhome units.

Tower at Pier 27, image courtesy of Cityzen/Fernbrook

