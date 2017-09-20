| by Jack Landau |

It was the middle of May when we last checked in on the construction site of Cityzen Development Group and Fernbrook Homes' Tower at Pier 27, a 35-storey, architectsAlliance-designed condominium tower at the foot of Yonge Street on Toronto's waterfront. At the time of our last update, crews from TMG Builders and Progreen Demolition were working away on the excavation and de-watering of the project's four-storey underground parking garage.

Facing southeast towards the two cranes being used to build Tower at Pier 27, image by Craig White

A few months of site activity has transformed the site since then, with excavation now complete, two tower cranes in place, and the first elements of below-grade forming now quite evident. Images captured of the site on September 20 show that most of the columns for the P4 level have been put in place, as well as the first elements of a foundation wall and a parking ramp connecting with the P3 level above.

Below grade forming at the site of Tower at Pier 27, image by Craig White

Forming for the project is being carried out by Verdi Alliance. During the below-grade forming process, concrete is being transported from street level to the base of the pit using both a concrete pump installed at the south end of the site, as well as via the simpler bucket and crane method from street-level staging areas on the north and east sides of the site.

Bucket of concrete being filled prior to lowering via crane, image by Craig White

Construction of the below-grade levels is expected to continue for a few months before work moves on to the forming of Tower at Pier 27's nine-storey podium structure. The podium will mirror the heights of the existing Waterlink buildings, with the smaller floor plates of the point tower to rise above. In total, the development will introduce 366 additional condominium units to the Pier 27 community's existing 690 homes.

Tower at Pier 27, image courtesy of Cityzen/Fernbrook

