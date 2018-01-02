| by Jack Landau |

With another busy month of city-building, transportation, and real estate talk now behind us, we round up December 2017's hottest stories, projects, and Forum discussions.

Our Top Ten News Stories

1. QuadReal Proposes New 64-Storey Tower at Commerce Court

Commerce Court 3, image by Hariri Pontarini Architects

A surprise year-end proposal for a sky-scraping third phase of Toronto's Commerce Court complex was December's most popular story. The installation of the controversially "restored" Sam The Record Man signage above Yonge Dundas Square pushed an article on the newly-installed vintage sign up to the second spot.

2. Restored 'Sam The Record Man' Sign Disappoints

3. Revamped East Harbour Plan Makes First Appearance at DRP

4. Fitzrovia Capital Proposes 64 Storeys at Yonge and Wellesley

5. LCBO Tower Begins Construction on Queens Quay

6. Proposal Submitted for Staples Property at Front & Parliament

7. Reimagining Yonge Study Progressing Toward 2018 Final Report

8. Line 1 University Subway Finally Busts Outside Toronto's Borders

9. The Year in Skyscrapers: Toronto Makes The Grade

10. UrbanToronto Year-End Poll: Vote On The Best Buildings of 2017

Our Top Ten Database Files

1. Commerce Court 3

Commerce Court 3, image by Hariri Pontarini Architects

The big news of plans for Commerce Court 3 brought the project's Database file up to our top spot for December, surpassing the page for Mizrahi's supertall The One, which had been our most popular Database file since May 2017.

2. The One

3. Pinnacle One Yonge

4. CIBC Square

5. LCBO Tower

6. The Well

7. Lakeside Residences

8. Vaughan Metropolitan Centre Station

9. 10 Wellesley West

10. Ten York Street Condos

Our Top Ten Forum Threads

1. CIBC Square

Crane installation at CIBC Square site, image by Forum contributor Michael62

Construction activity for the first phase of Hines and Ivanhoé Cambridge's CIBC Square generated plenty of interest in December, topping our list of popular Forum threads. In second place, Tridel's Ten York Street is now topping out at a height of 224 metres, keeping interest in the project's construction thread high.

2. Ten York Street Condos

3. The One

4. Pinnacle One Yonge

5. L Tower

6. 1 Yorkville

7. YC Condos

8. Massey Tower

9. Commerce Court 3

10. The Well

***