| by Jack Landau |

Last month, we introduced you to CTN Developments' ONE28 King St. N., a new 15-storey condominium development in Waterloo, steps from Wilfrid Laurier University. In last month's article, we offered a sneak peek into the building's lobby, and now with marketing in full swing for the Hatem Nassif Architects-designed project, we are getting our first taste of other amenity areas that will serve the building's residents.

ONE28 King St. N., image courtesy of CTN Developments

The building's fitness centre will feature a wall of floor-to-ceiling glazing that fills the space with natural light. Playful touches of pale yellow and geometric patterns help to give the space a sense of motion, fitting with its use as an exercise area.

Fitness centre at ONE28 King St. N., image courtesy of CTN Developments

A more tranquil aesthetic is present in the yoga room, which makes use of warm wood finishes and soft pastel tones to help create a calming atmosphere for residents. Like the fitness centre, a full wall of glazing allows natural light to fill the space.

Yoga room at ONE28 King St. N., image courtesy of CTN Developments

Inviting teal furnishings, wood finishes, and an eye-catching ceiling work together to create a striking party room, offering residents a place to relax or entertain gatherings of guests.

Party room at ONE28 King St. N., image courtesy of CTN Developments

During the warmer months of the year, the rooftop terrace will provide residents an outdoor space to unwind or host functions, offering seating, planters, and a shade trellis.

Roof terrace at ONE28 King St. N., image courtesy of CTN Developments

Expected to begin occupancy in 2020, the completed development will add 120 one and two-bedroom condominium units to Downtown Waterloo, ranging in size from 536 ft² to 959 ft², as well as two commercial condominium units.

