| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of The Selby, a new rental tower in Toronto's St James Town neighbourhood. Captured by Forum contributor Rascacielo, this view shows the bKL Architecture-designed tower topped out at 50 storeys as the installation of precast concrete panels inlaid with red brick continues to rise higher.

The Selby topped out at 50 storeys, image by Forum contributor Rascacielo

