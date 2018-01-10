| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view from Toronto's Leslie Street Spit, captured during the recent cold snap. Submitted by Forum contributor Razz, this view shows the Lake Ontario shoreline encased in ice, with the tall smokestack of the Ashbridges Bay Wastewater Treatment Plant visible in the background.

Ice on the Leslie Street Spit, image by Forum contributor Razz

