| by Nathan Petryshyn |

A rezoning application was received by the City of Toronto in December, 2017, for Phase 2 of the Lexington Condos at 840 Queens Plate Drive. The proposal in northern Etobicoke outlines plans for a 13-storey residential condo building designed by Turner Fleischer Architects for Royale Grand Woodbine Developments. The site is located north across Rexdale Boulevard from the Woodbine Racetrack, and between the Woodbine Centre shopping mall and the valley lands of the Humber Arboretum along the West Humber River.

Looking north to 840 Queens Plate Drive, image via Turner Fleischer Architects

The proposal comes as the Phase 1, 171-unit, 17-storey building—marketed as “The Lexington Condominium Residences by the Park”—was recently completed to the south. Some of the Humber Arboretum valley land—the public park is kept in a fairly wild state in the area—separates the phases along Queen's Plate Drive.

Looking west to 840 Queens Plate Drive, image via Turner Fleischer Architects

Phase 2 of development would see 125 new units in the 13-storey building, with 95 one-bedrooms and 30 two-bedrooms proposed. Atop a 5-storey podium is a 6th-floor 250 m² outdoor amenity space, with 250 m² of additional indoor amenity space included in the plans. A 4-level garage will provide residents with 120 spaces, visitors with parking spaces, while 126 bicycle storage spaces are also proposed.

Looking east to 840 Queens Plate Drive, image via Turner Fleischer Architects

We will return with updates as additional information on this development emerges. In the meantime, you can see renderings and building facts by visiting the project's dataBase file, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.