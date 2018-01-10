| by Jack Landau |

Plans have been in the works for the former M5V presentation centre site at the southwest corner of Blue Jays Way and King Street in Toronto's Entertainment District since 2010, when an application from Great Gulf was submitted, seeking rezoning for a 40-storey condominium tower. Initially branded as TUX Condos, it was temporarily shelved in 2012 before being reimagined in as a 42-storey rental tower. Now, Great Gulf is reintroducing 357 King West to the market once again as a condominium tower.

Facing south at 357 King West, image courtesy of Great Gulf

Designed by Quadrangle, the 42 storey tower will rise to a height of 148 metres, with a design that has evolved iteratively from the initial proposal. A notable revision include is the redistribution of the tower's massing, now placing more density on the tower's eastern volume.

Podium at 357 King West, image courtesy of Great Gulf

The 324 units come in a mix of 1 to 3-bedroom layouts, sized starting from 450 ft². Residents will have access to a range of amenity spaces appointed by figure3 Interior Design, and outdoor landscaping by Ferris + Associates Inc., including a lobby offering a 24-hour concierge service, a gym, a party room, a yoga studio, a communal workspace area, and the rooftop amenity deck pictured below.

Rooftop terrace at 357 King West, image courtesy of Great Gulf

