| by Jack Landau |

With the 2021 opening of Toronto's Crosstown LRT line drawing closer, owners of properties close to the stations are seeking to intensify them. Just south of Eglinton Avenue and the future Oakwood station, an end-of-2017 proposal from Katalyst Real Estate Corp is seeking approvals for a new freehold apartment building at 601 Oakwood, to replace an existing two-storey, mixed-use building containing three commercial units and 6 residential units.

Facing southeast at 601 Oakwood, image via submission to City of Toronto

Designed by Sol-Arch, the building is listed in planning documents as 4 storeys in height, but also has a residential mezzanine level behind the double height ground floor at front, and some suites in a partially sunken basement level. With a rooftop amenity space, the building would rise to 18.4 metres, or 60 feet.

Massing diagram facing northeast at 601 Oakwood, image via submission to City of Toronto

Facing Oakwood is the 70 m² double-height commercial/retail space. Elsewhere, the building is occupied by 24 freehold apartments, plus 6 rental units to replace the existing housing on the site. The 30 units are proposed in a mix of 24 one-bedroom units and 6 two-bedroom units.

Commercial space at 601 Oakwood, image via submission to City of Toronto

Residents would have access to a full level of amenity space on the roof. Elevators will terminate in a 77 m² (828 ft²) party room and lounge space with a bar. This indoor amenity is surrounded by a 177 m² (1,913 ft²) outdoor space offering grills and outdoor furniture.

Rooftop amenity space at 601 Oakwood, image via submission to City of Toronto

No underground garage is proposed in the development, but a car stacking system is proposed to be accessed from the east end of the site at grade, with space for 12 cars. The upper areas of this stacking system and the raised commercial space at the west end of the building both bookend the mezzanine level, which is the second smallest floorplate after the building's rooftop indoor amenity space.

Massing diagram facing southwest at 601 Oakwood, image via submission to City of Toronto

