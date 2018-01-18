| by Jack Landau |

Among the first proposals submitted to the City of Toronto in 2018, a plan from Reserve Properties is seeking rezoning and Site Plan Approval for a four-storey townhome block at 263 Logan Avenue, just north of Queen Street East. Designed by Studio JCI, the 1,849 m² (19,903 ft²) building would replace the western portion of a surface parking lot, while retaining the eastern end of the lot.

Facing northeast towards 263 Logan Avenue

Rising to a height of 15.9 metres, or just over 52 feet, the project would contain just 6 four-bedroom townhome units, with unit sizes at approximately 307 m². Each of the units would have access to a single parking space accessed via private garage doors on the east side of the building.

Facing west towards 263 Logan Avenue

Units feature den or office spaces along the ground floor fronting Logan Avenue, with laundry, mechanical, and parking space to the rear. Above, the 2nd floor contains units' main living areas, with a kitchen, living room, and dining and family room areas, and balconies over top the garage. 1.8 metre-high privacy screens divide one balcony from the next. The third floor contains two bedrooms (including the master) with bathrooms for each, while the fourth floor includes two more bedrooms, with the suggestion on the plan that one of them is appropriate for den or office space. The central staircase continues up to the private rooftop patios above.

Facing west on Busy St. towards 263 Logan Avenue

Plans call for a main exterior expression of brick, with alternating colour variations from unit to unit, helping to articulate the facades into multiple volumes. Other finishes include balcony terraces with wood or glass frames, as well as touches of solid metal panel and fibre cement board accents.

Facing southeast towards 263 Logan Avenue

