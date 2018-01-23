| by Jack Landau |

Between exciting announcements like the Sidewalk Labs plan to build a smart neighbourhood in Toronto's East Bayfront area, 2017 was a big year for waterfront, and 2018 is promising to be special too as the completion of multiple developments will add a lot of life to the burgeoning community. Years since the completion of Corus Quay and the George Brown Waterfront Campus, the next infusion of employment space will come later this year when the first phase of Daniels Waterfront - City of the Arts opens its doors at Queens Quay and Lower Jarvis.

130 QQE at Daniels Waterfront, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Known as 130 QQE, the RAW and Rafael + Bigauskas Architects-designed office condominium building wrapped up forming last year following the topping out of the 11 and 14-storey tower volumes, and plenty of progress continues to be made.

130 QQE at Daniels Waterfront, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Cladding installation consisting of brick panels and curtainwall glazing—also underway since last year—has almost fully enclosed the building, offering a good idea of how the project will look upon completion this summer.

West side of 130 QQE at Daniels Waterfront, image by Forum contributor skycandy

The office component is only a half of the equation here: two residential towers under construction to the north will soon bring a combined 554 condominium units here too. The Giannone Petricone-designed Lighthouse Towers both recently passed significant milestones, with construction of the north half of the site reaching grade over the past few weeks.

Facing west across the Lighthouse Towers site at Daniels Waterfront, image by Forum contributor skycandy

The south wall of the towers' shared podium and the north wall of the office component will enclose The Yard, a mid-block pedestrian mews lined with retail. To the east of the Daniels Waterfront project, pedestrians will continue on a path carved through the Greenland Lakeside Residences site, connecting with Sherbourne Common, and onwards via a mid-block passageway currently taking shape at Great Gulf's Monde.

The Yard at Daniels Waterfront, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation

