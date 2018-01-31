| by Jack Landau |

Museum of Contemporary Art plans housewarming party after ‘pretty intense’ relocation project; Road hockey game breaks out in heart of downtown Toronto; New bike-sharing systems are leaving the clutter of racks behind; and more news:

Museum of Contemporary Art plans housewarming party after ‘pretty intense’ relocation project (Globe and Mail)

Meanwhile in Canada: Road hockey game breaks out in heart of downtown Toronto (Metro News)

Davisville community looks for solutions to save Regent Theatre (Inside Toronto)

New bike-sharing systems are leaving the clutter of racks behind (Globe and Mail)

John Tory makes fun of Doug Ford’s basement campaign launch (Metro News)

Chaos ensues as TTC experiences slew of problems (Globe and Mail)

Civic Tech: For clues about Sidewalk Labs’ plans on Toronto’s healthcare, look to NYC (Torontoist)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Auberge Beach Residences & Spa Reaches Final Height (Fort Lauderdale)

The Governmental Roots of the Nexen Building (Calgary)

Oliver's St. Joachim Church Now a Municipal Historic Resource (Edmonton)

CPR Roundhouse Reflects Vancouver's Formative Years (Vancouver)