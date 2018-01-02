| by Jack Landau |

A neglected Toronto architectural centrepiece gets its due; Bombardier failed to meet revised target for streetcar delivery in 2017, TTC says; How well did you know Toronto in 2017?; and more news:

The school of hard Knox: A neglected Toronto architectural centrepiece gets its due (Globe and Mail)

Bombardier failed to meet revised target for streetcar delivery in 2017, TTC says (Toronto Star)

How well did you know Toronto in 2017? Try our quiz (Globe and Mail)

Another car got stuck in the Queens Quay streetcar tunnel (Toronto Star)

The Next Big Move (II): Where Is The Plan? (Steve Munro)

Chris Selley: John Tory explains difference between him and Doug Ford, warning about the ‘chaos of the past’ (National Post)

Activists, volunteers, business owners team up New Year’s Eve to find warm beds at local hotels (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Newfoundland Tower Site Tour Reveals Stunning London Views (London)

Terrace House Receives Permit for Hybrid Timber Structure (Vancouver)

Site Clearing Advances for RNDSQR's GROW in Bankview (Calgary)

Cidex Quarters Project Gets Name, Start Date (Edmonton)