| by Jack Landau |

and more news:

Art installations will enliven Eglinton Crosstown LRT (Toronto Star)

Many Canadian cities avoid Toronto’s homeless shelter crisis by focusing on housing: advocate (Globe and Mail)

Plans for a narrower pedestrian-friendly Yonge Street go to committee (Inside Toronto)

Transit has to be king in the 21st-century city (Globe and Mail)

This is Canada, eh? Councillor wants to bring affordable skating to all at city rinks (Toronto Star)

Toronto’s homeless brave the cold rather than stay in ‘dangerous’ shelters (Globe and Mail)

City offering free parking to appease King St. business owners hit by streetcar project (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Seaport San Diego Project to Transform 70 Acres (San Diego)

288 East Hastings Nears Exterior Completion (Vancouver)

City of Edmonton Expands Infill Stories Series (Edmonton)

Demolition for Hines-Developed 500 Block Advances (Calgary)