| by Jack Landau |

The Rockport Group's Montgomery Square is the latest tower to top out in Midtown Toronto's bustling Yonge and Eglinton area. The 27-storey luxury rental tower designed by RAW reached its final 84-metre height at the corner of Yonge and Montgomery in late 2017. With forming complete, work is shifting towards envelope installation, plumbing, electrical, and the start of interior finishing.

Montgomery Square (R) viewed from the north on Yonge Street, image by Edward Skira

The latest photos of the project show that cladding has begun to enclose the lowest tower levels, hovering above the retained 1936-built Postal Station K. The main tower cladding here is a window wall system consisting of reflective glazing with un-tinted natural aluminum mullions and similarly toned spandrel panels.

Window wall cladding rising on Montgomery Square, image by Forum contributor drum118

Below the prominent overhang, and in the area separating the former postal station from the rest of the project, curtain wall glazing will seal off the interiors. Other parts of the exterior, including where there are currently gaps between cladding on the tower, will be clad in panels of limestone bonded to aluminum backing, to complement the limestone of the postal station, and tying the heritage base building to the otherwise glass-clad tower above.

Window wall cladding rising on Montgomery Square, image by Forum contributor drum118

West of the heritage base, brick serves as another transition, this time blending the context of the tower base with the established low-rise neighbourhood to the west towards Duplex Avenue. Much of the brick is now in place, while strips of blue weatherproof membrane mark the future location of more bonded limestone panels.

Facing southeast from Montgomery Avenue, image by Forum contributor drum118

As we wait for the project to complete, its retail component has been announced as a combined Terroni's restaurant and Cumbrae's butcher shop, to occupy a 20,000 ft², multi-storey space within the former postal station. This will include an outdoor terrace atop the heritage building, partially sheltered by the tower above.

Montgomery Square viewed from the south on Yonge, image by Edward Skira

We will keep you updated as construction continues, and more information becomes available.