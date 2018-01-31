| by Nathan Petryshyn |

On February 10th the Toronto City Planning will be hosting the Midtown in Focus Open House, a chance for the public to discuss plans the future of the area centred around Yonge and Eglinton. City staff will be presenting the updated proposed plan, outlining the vision for the future of the area. Workshops will be held throughout the day with focus on parks and public spaces, mobility, heritage, the location and scale of new development, community infrastructure and more.

Yonge-Eglinton skyline, image by Forum contributor DonValleyRainbow

The proposed Yonge-Eglinton Secondary Plan attempts to “combine many of the best qualities of Toronto”, with emphasis on complete communities, green and resilient spaces, connectivity and inclusivity. The plan’s vision is to highlight the assets that contribute to Midtown’s vibrancy and assist in attracting new residents, visitors and investors to the area. The City will take into consideration public feedback from the Open House to ensure the plan reflects priorities of Midtown's residents and stakeholders.

Three rounds of workshops will take place during the day, covering a broad range of topics from the proposed plan. Beginning at 10:30 AM, the first workshop will cover the proposed secondary plan and further discuss parks and public realm in the area. The second workshop at 11:45 AM will focus on community services, facilities and transportation. The third workshop will touch on all the above topics, running from 1:15 PM. Information stations and staff will be available throughout the day.

The Midtown in Focus Open House will be held in the cafeteria at the North Toronto Collegiate Institute, located at 17 Broadway Avenue on Saturday, February 10th. Doors at 9:30 AM. Workshops and discussions will continue through the day, concluding at 3:00PM. For more information about the Open House, please visit www.toronto.ca/planning/yongeeglinton.