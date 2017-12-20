| by Jack Landau |

Phase 3 is in full swing for the five-phase rebuild of Toronto’s Regent Park neighbourhood, being led by private developer The Daniels Corporation working with the Toronto Community Housing Corporation (TCHC). Located near the east edge of the community closest to River Street on Dundas Street East, DuEast Condominiums is the latest market condominium to start construction as part of Phase 3.

Facing northeast towards site of DuEast Condominiums, image by Jack Landau

Before the 11 and 29-storey Core Architects-designed buildings can rise from the northeast corner of Sumach and Dundas, shoring and excavation have to take place. Crews from Rumble Foundations have begun to create the below grade retaining walls that will line the site's perimeter and hold back the surrounding earth when excavation gets underway.

Shoring at the site of DuEast Condominiums, image by Jack Landau

Views across the site show that this process has started, with the shoring system's soldier piles—steel I-beams driven vertically into the ground—marked by upright wooden posts. Wooden boards, known as timber lagging— will be slotted between the soldier piles to hold back surrounding soil.

Shoring at the site of DuEast Condominiums, image by Jack Landau

With activity heating up on the site, construction hoarding is now being installed along the site's Dundas Street East frontage, a sign that work will be full steam ahead going forward.

Hoarding being installed around the DuEast site, image by Jack Landau

Upon completion, DuEast's two buildings will add 318 and 126 units to the re-emerging neighbourhood, with one-to-three-bedroom layouts sized from 390 ft² to 1,217 ft². Residents will have access to a selection of family-oriented amenities, with indoor spaces appointed by Mason Studio and outdoor spaces by landscape architects Brook McIlroy. You can learn more about these offerings in a recent article covering the amenity spaces.

DuEast Condominiums, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation

