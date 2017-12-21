| by Jack Landau |

The December 17th opening of the Toronto-York Spadina Subway Extension (TYSSE) has brought the TTC's Line 1 subway to Vaughan, beyond Toronto's northern city limit. This week, we turn back the clocks to July 2015, recalling a major turning point in the construction of new terminal station Vaughan Metropolitan Centre (VMC) when 2,250 cubic metres of concrete was poured continuously at a rate of 70 to 100 cubic metres per hour to form the station's main entrance ring and x-shaped ground floor. Behind the Future Shop during the "Big Pour", the KPMG Tower can be seen rising toward its 14-storey goal.

Concrete pour for Vaughan Metropolitan Centre Station in 2015, image courtesy of the TTC

The December 2017 view reveals that the now-operational station designed by Grimshaw Architects along with engineering firm Arup Canada. In the background, the Diamond Schmitt Architects-designed KPMG Tower is now complete and occupied, as cranes signal more changes coming to the area in the background. Obscured by the VMC main entrance building in the view below, two tower cranes mark the sites of the Vaughan Centre PwC Tower/YMCA/Library, and the SmartCentres Terminal, a sliver of which can be seen to the right of the new station building.

Vaughan Metropolitan Centre Station, December 2017, image by Jack Landau

We will return in 2018 with another look at the changing face of Toronto!