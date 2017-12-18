| by Jack Landau |

The growth of Toronto's Entertainment District will continue in the coming years as marketing continues for the area's next wave of high-rise developments. Among these, Madison Group and Westdale Properties Nobu Toronto project made a big splash early in 2017, bringing together Japanese celebrity chef, restaurateur, and luxury hotelier Nobu Matsuhisa, with cinema icon Robert De Niro to lead the branding for the pair of twin 45-storey towers by Teeple Architects with Turner Fleischer Architects.

Nobu Residences Toronto, image courtesy of Madison Group/Westdale Properties

Included in the project's marketing materials, a series of renderings have already given us a taste of Nobu's collection of amenity spaces, which feature work by Toronto-based interior design star Studio Munge. For a more tangible look at the zen-like Studio Munge interiors that will await residents of the development, we look to a collection of highlights of the Nobu presentation centre's interiors, located across the street from the future development site on Mercer.

Studio Munge-designed interiors of the Nobu sales centre, image via studiomunge.com

The spaces draw inspiration from Japanese minimalism, and signal the serenity that Munge intends to impart to the interiors at Nobu. Visitors enter the sales centre through an undulating, symmetrical corridor lined with softly lit wooden posts, selected to resemble the Japanese wood Hinoki. The deep black stone floor terminates in a water feature next to the centrepiece scale model of the development.

Scale model in the Nobu sales centre, image via studiomunge.com

A model suite vignette offering mock-ups of a kitchen and living room is marked by oversized black and white portraits signed by Nobu co-founders Robert De Niro and Chef Nobu Matsuhisa. These spaces emphasize the natural, textural qualities of wood and marble, showing prospective purchasers what is on offer in the suites.

Living room vignette in the Nobu sales centre, image via studiomunge.com

