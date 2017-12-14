| by Jack Landau |

Earlier this year we covered the launch of LJM Developments' King's Park Condominiums, a 6-storey boutique residential development coming to the Stoney Creek area of Hamilton. The launch gave us our first glimpse at the development's presentation centre at Highway 8 and King Street, including a scale model of the building showing off its architecture by RAW Design.

Scale model at the King's Park presentation centre, image courtesy of LJM

A closer look at the scale model offers insight into both design details of the building as well as outdoor spaces where residents will be able to unwind or entertain guests. Above, an east-facing shot of the model shows off the building's Highway 8 frontage, set to include a landscaped forecourt and private residential entrances for ground floor suites. Below, we focus in on the project's green wall, a three-level living wall that stretches from a 4th floor amenity terrace on the west side of the building, continuing up to the roofline.

Living wall on the King's Park scale model, image courtesy of LJM

A view of the building's north side shows stepbacks transitioning the building down to the low-rise neighbourhood to the north, while also providing private outdoor terraces for many of the building's north-facing condominium units.

Scale model at the King's Park presentation centre, image courtesy of LJM

Zooming into the view above offers a view of a landscaped patio. Seen in one of the renderings included with our database file of the project, this amenity will offer residents space to grill and dine with outdoors. The patio will be accessed through the building's indoor fitness centre.

Outdoor amenity on the King's Park scale model, image courtesy of LJM

King's Park is offering 93 units, available in one and two-bedroom suites, with sizes ranging from 534 ft² to 1,010 ft², and prices starting from $289,900. The presentation centre is now open to the public at the corner of Highway 8 and King Street in Stoney Creek, from 12-6 PM on Mondays through Thursdays, and 12-5 PM on weekends.

King's Park Condos scale model, image courtesy of LJM

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.