| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a sunset view from an upper level at First Canadian Place in Toronto's Financial District. Submitted to our Forum by contributor salsa, this shot faces over the Entertainment District towards the city's west end.

West-facing view from First Canadian Place, image by Forum contributor salsa

