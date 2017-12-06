| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a skyline view captured from Sherbourne Common in Toronto's East Bayfront area. Submitted to our Forum by contributor skycandy, this view faces northwest across the public space, showing new condominium projects Sixty Colborne and the Massey Tower adding to the skyline.

Skyline view from Sherbourne Common, image by Forum contributor skycandy

