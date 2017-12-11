| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us the Leslie Street Spit for a view of the Toronto skyline. Submitted to our Forum by contributor Razz, this view shows the impact of Tridel's Ten York, which is now in the process of topping out on the South Core skyline.

Toronto skyline from the Leslie Street Spit, image by Forum contributor Razz

