| by Jack Landau |

Another shot of the recent early morning fog over Toronto is featured in today's Photo of the Day. Submitted to the Monde Forum thread by contributor Razz, this view faces southwest over a fog obscured East Bayfront from a condo unit in the Distillery District. At the centre of the frame, Monde can be seen topped out at a height of 44 storeys, with the city skyline serving as a backdrop.

Fog covering Toronto's East Bayfront community, image by Forum contributor Razz

