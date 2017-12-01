| by Jack Landau |

Roughly a month ago the first shoring rig was spotted at the site of Wesley Tower at Daniels City Centre, a 43-storey Rafael + Bigauskas Architects-designed condominium tower now under construction at the intersection of City Centre Drive and Confederation Parkway in Mississauga. At that time, soldier piles were being driven into the ground around the site perimeter to create a pile and lagging shoring system.

Excavation underway for Wesley Tower at Daniels City Centre, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

In the time since, excavation of the site has officially commenced. The latest photos show that shoring is practically complete on three of the site's four sides. Excavation has now progressed a few feet deep across the bulk of the site, while shoring work continues along the site's northwest edge.

Excavation underway for Wesley Tower at Daniels City Centre, image by Forum contributor drum118

Upon completion, Wesley Tower will boost the population density west of Square One, and will complement its contribution with more retail for the urban streetwall that has been developing along Confederation Parkway for the last several years. In addition to improving the walkability of the Mississauga City Centre neighbourhood, inside the walls the development will offer its residents "Club W"—a variety of indoor and outdoor amenities geared towards active residents.

Outdoor amenity at Wesley Tower at Daniels City Centre, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation

The project's initial tower will be followed by a second phase 19-storey tower, adding more vitality to The Daniels Corporation's 23-acre Daniels City Centre community. Daniels City Centre is already home to high-rise developments Capital North and South (2004), One Park Tower (2005), Chicago (2007), Limelight North and South (2013), with the two new towers at the Wesley site set to join the club in the next couple of years.

Wesley Tower at Daniels City Centre, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation

