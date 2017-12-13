| by Jack Landau |

A new mid-rise condominium development has started construction on Avenue Road in Toronto's posh Yorkville neigbhourhood. We last covered Dash Developments' Avenue 151 back in July, with the project having been scaled back to a 10-storey height with 71 units and submitted for Site Plan Approval. Since then, the Teeple Architects and Giovanni A. Tassone Architects-designed project has been approved by the City, and the first stages of construction have begun on Avenue Road south of Davenport.

Facing north across the Avenue 151 site, image by Forum contributor drum118

Shoring activity kicked off earlier in the Fall, and the installation of the site's pile and lagging shoring system has since been completed. In the weeks since, crews have begun to excavate the project's three-level underground parking garage, which will store a total of 68 vehicles and 70 bicycles. The latest photos of the site show that excavation has progressed down several feet, allowing for the installation of tiebacks at the south end of the site.

Tieback installation underway at Avenue 151 site, image by Forum contributor drum118

The image above shows a tieback drilling rig on the left, with tiebacks visible to the right, protruding from the south retaining wall. Tiebacks are an important part of the shoring system, consisting of bundled wire rods anchored into the surrounding soil with a grout mixture, adding stability and tensile strength to the retaining walls. Below, a view from the north end of the site shows that the south end is currently furthest along, with excavation catching up to the north.

Construction at the Avenue 151 site, image by Forum contributor drum118

Upon completion, Avenue 151 will add a striking new building to the Yorkville neighbourhood. At the base of the mid-rise, 379.65 m² of retail space will anchor the building to this stretch of Avenue Road.

Avenue 151, image via Dash Developments

