Last week at The Buildings Show in the Metro Toronto Convention Centre—an industry event that brings together a number of design, architecture, and construction expos under one roof—at the Concrete Ontario event hosted by the Ready Mixed Concrete Association of Ontario, their annual awards wee handed out. The awards recognize projects across the province that make use of concrete as a building and design medium, ranging from high-profile public buildings to specialty concrete products and applications.
The big winner of the event was the TTC's York University Subway Station, part of the Toronto-York Spadina Subway Extension (TYSSE) set to open shortly on December 17th. The Foster + Partners and Arup Canada-designed station was the recipient of three out of the ten awards handed out on Wednesday, lauded for its design and complex structural engineering. The winners of all ten awards are listed below:
Architectural Merit
York University TTC Subway Station, Toronto
York University Station, image by Marcus Mitanis
Architectural Hardscape
National Holocaust Monument, Ottawa
National Holocaust Memorial, image by Michael Muraz
Infrastructure
Tie Up Walls Reconstruction Program, Niagara-on-the-Lake
Tie Up Walls Reconstruction Program, Niagara-on-the-Lake, image courtesy of Concrete Ontario
Institutional Building
Broadview Public School, Ottawa
Broadview Public School, Ottawa, image courtesy of Concrete Ontario
Material Development & Innovation
York University TTC Subway Station, Toronto
York University Station, image by Forum contributor PMT
Mid- to High-Rise Residential
222 Albert Street, Waterloo
222 Albert Street, Waterloo, image courtesy of Concrete Ontario
Specialty Concrete Applications
Weston Tunnel – Phase 3 Grade Separation & John St. Pedestrian Bridge, Toronto
Weston Tunnel – Phase 3 Grade Separation & John St. Pedestrian Bridge, image courtesy of Concrete Ontario
Specialty Concrete Products
Niagara Region Wind Farm, Niagara Peninsula
Niagara Region Wind Farm, image courtesy of Concrete Ontario
Structural Design Innovation
York University TTC Subway Station, Toronto
York University Station, image by Marcus Mitanis
Sustainable Concrete Construction
UTSC Environmental Science & Chemistry Building, Scarborough
UTSC Environmental Science & Chemistry Building, image by Jack Landau
Let us know what you think of this year's winners using the comments section provided below.