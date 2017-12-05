| by Jack Landau |

Last week at The Buildings Show in the Metro Toronto Convention Centre—an industry event that brings together a number of design, architecture, and construction expos under one roof—at the Concrete Ontario event hosted by the Ready Mixed Concrete Association of Ontario, their annual awards wee handed out. The awards recognize projects across the province that make use of concrete as a building and design medium, ranging from high-profile public buildings to specialty concrete products and applications.

The big winner of the event was the TTC's York University Subway Station, part of the Toronto-York Spadina Subway Extension (TYSSE) set to open shortly on December 17th. The Foster + Partners and Arup Canada-designed station was the recipient of three out of the ten awards handed out on Wednesday, lauded for its design and complex structural engineering. The winners of all ten awards are listed below:

Architectural Merit

York University TTC Subway Station, Toronto

York University Station, image by Marcus Mitanis

Architectural Hardscape

National Holocaust Monument, Ottawa

National Holocaust Memorial, image by Michael Muraz

Infrastructure

Tie Up Walls Reconstruction Program, Niagara-on-the-Lake

Tie Up Walls Reconstruction Program, Niagara-on-the-Lake, image courtesy of Concrete Ontario

Institutional Building

Broadview Public School, Ottawa

Broadview Public School, Ottawa, image courtesy of Concrete Ontario

Material Development & Innovation

York University TTC Subway Station, Toronto

York University Station, image by Forum contributor PMT

Mid- to High-Rise Residential

222 Albert Street, Waterloo

222 Albert Street, Waterloo, image courtesy of Concrete Ontario

Specialty Concrete Applications

Weston Tunnel – Phase 3 Grade Separation & John St. Pedestrian Bridge, Toronto

Weston Tunnel – Phase 3 Grade Separation & John St. Pedestrian Bridge, image courtesy of Concrete Ontario

Specialty Concrete Products

Niagara Region Wind Farm, Niagara Peninsula

Niagara Region Wind Farm, image courtesy of Concrete Ontario

Structural Design Innovation

York University TTC Subway Station, Toronto

York University Station, image by Marcus Mitanis

Sustainable Concrete Construction

UTSC Environmental Science & Chemistry Building, Scarborough

UTSC Environmental Science & Chemistry Building, image by Jack Landau

Let us know what you think of this year's winners using the comments section provided below.