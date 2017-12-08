| by Jack Landau |

The Toronto-York Spadina Subway Extension and the Vaughan Metropolitan Centre subway station will enter service on December 17th, starting a new chapter in the history of the TTC and the city in York Region. The blocks surrounding the new station at Jane Street and Highway 7 have been intensifying over the last few years in advance of the subway, which will soon connect Vaughan's nascent Downtown with Toronto's rapid transit network. Recent projects like the Expo City condo towers and KPMG's new office tower have respectively been the start of high density in the area, and a handful of new projects will soon add more to the mix.

Vaughan Metropolitan Centre Station, image by Marcus Mitanis

The next injection of residential density is well underway a block north of the Jane and 7 intersection, where construction is well underway on Plaza and Berkeley's The Met. We last checked in on construction activity for this 35-storey, Quadrangle-designed condominium tower in October, when the first elements of the P1 level were taking shape at the west end of the pit.

Facing south across the site of The Met, image by David Ackerman

New images of the site show that since the installation of The Met's west tower crane earlier in the Fall, forming has progressed significantly at the west end of the site, where the P3 and P2 levels are both being formed. Progress at the east end of the pit hasn't been quite as apparent, where work remains ongoing for the final elements of the P1 level.

Facing southeast across the site of The Met, image by David Ackerman

Vaughan's addition of 573 units across the tower and townhome blocks will be joined by a large public space to the south, currently in the planning and design stages by the City of Vaughan. We took a look at preliminary plans for this space—known by the working title of Edgeley Pond and Park—last month, and expect to learn more in July 2018, when construction documents for the project are anticipated to be issued.

Northwest plaza at Edgeley Pond + Park, image via vaughan.ca

