| by Jack Landau |

Toronto's countless Tower-in-the-Park style apartment properties are being targeted for intensification in increasing numbers, with owners typically seeking to add new buildings where the is currently green space and/or surface parking. The latest Tower-in-the-Park site proposed for new density is that of CAPREIT Limited Partnership's 141 Davisville Avenue, currently home to a 1971-built 20-storey rental apartment building with 313 rental units on the south half of the property fronting on Balliol Street. (In the image below, the site is indicated by the purple pin to the north of the orange tennis courts.)

141 Davisville indicated by the purple pin, image retrieved from Apple Maps

Submitted to the City of Toronto's Planning Department earlier this month, the proposal calls for rezoning to permit a new 16-storey rental apartment building on the north half of the site, close to Davisville Avenue, made possible by the reconfiguration of the site's existing driveway and landscaped areas. Designed by Quadrangle, the new tower would rise to a height of 59.3 metres, with a pentagonal footprint and contemporary exterior finishes that combine for a contemporary spin on the slab-style apartment buildings adjacent on all sides.

Facing east towards 141 Davisville, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

The new building would add 143 rental apartments and 1 guest suite to the site, while the existing building would be modified to contain one new rental unit and a guest suite. Combined with the retained and new units in the existing building, the site would house a total of 457 residential units and 2 guest suites if approved.

Redevelopment of the site's Davisville Avenue frontage would offer an opportunity to improve the pedestrian realm and relationship of the site to its surroundings. New walkways, front doors, and an entrance to the new building from the corner of Davisville and Pailton Crescent, along with a new pedestrian-focused “urban plaza” with landscaping work by Ferris + Associates, are meant to achieve this goal.

Facing southwest towards 141 Davisville, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

Parking needs for the new building would be served by the existing buildng's three-level underground garage, which would be modified to house 206 parking spaces as well as structural elements for the new building above at its north end. The garage's spaces would be divided up between 162 spaces for residents located on levels P1, P2, and P3, as well as 44 visitor parking spaces on the P1 level. 147 bicycle parking spaces would also be provided, with 132 long-term spaces proposed for the P1 level, and 15 short-term spaces at grade.

Existing and proposed site plans for 141 Davisville, image retrieved from the Planning submission

A garbage and storage area currently facing Balliol to the south of the existing building would be relocated within the block, allow the south side to be re-landscaped with a new playground and a new dog park. Driveways would also be redesigned to accommodate the new building.

