| by UrbanToronto Staff |

We here at UrbanToronto value our readers and the community we serve. Over the next week or so, we are conducting a quick reader survey to gather your thoughts on how we are doing, get feedback on what you like best and receive suggestions for things you'd like to see implemented in the future.

We would be very grateful if you took a few minutes to complete the survey. We've enlisted respected Toronto research house, Solutions Research Group, who will be gathering all the responses and providing us with a clear idea of how we're doing. Your answers are strictly confidential and anonymous, and your honest responses are greatly appreciated.

Please take a few minutes by clicking here. Thanks in advance for your time and assistance! — The UrbanToronto Team

Toronto skyline, image by Jack Landau