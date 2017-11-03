| by Jack Landau |

The Mississauga skyline will soon have a new focal point, as marketing heats up for Solmar Development Corporation's Edge Towers, a new three-tower development by Roy Varacalli and Cusimano Architect, coming to Elm West Drive, just west of Hurontario Street. Edge will add 35, 40, and 55-storey towers to Downtown Mississauga, with the 35-storey building being the first of the three to hit the market.

Phase 1 of Edge Towers, image courtesy of Solmar Development Corporation

Edge Towers will be celebrating the grand opening of their presentation tomorrow, Saturday, November 4th at 11:30 AM at 24 Elm Drive West. Here, members of the public will be given at the first phase's 293 one and two-bedroom condominium units, as well as a detailed look at the tower's design, the interior amenity spaces appointed by Dochia Interior Design, and outdoor spaces by Terraplan/Studio TLA.

Edge Towers presentation centre, image by Forum contributor drum118

Edge Towers presentation centre will be celebrating the grand opening tomorrow, Saturday, November 4th at 11:30 AM at 24 Elm Drive West. Additional information and renderings can be found in our database file for the project.