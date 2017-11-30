| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of Toronto's skyline from a residential unit in the Regent Park neighbourhood. Captured from the One Park Place complex by Forum contributor skycandy, this west-facing view shows a few new additions joining the skyline, including the Massey Tower, Grid Condos, and The Livmore.

Skyline from Regent Park, image by Forum contributor skycandy

